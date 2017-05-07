Lalake, 44, gipusil patay

USA ka 44 anyos nga lalaki ang gipusil patay sa wa pa mailhing mamumuno didto sa Zone 6 Barangay Buaya, dakbayan sa Lapu- Lapu niadtong Biyernes sa gabii. Ang biktima giila nga si Carlos Maquinano Jr, minyo, taga Sitio Seabreeze, Barangay Mactan sa naasoyng dakbayan. Atol ning pagsuwat, padayon pa nga gitino sa kapulisan ang motibo sa pagpamusil pasado alas 11:00 sa gabii lakip na ang mga pamay-ong sa mga suspek. Matod ni SPO1 Luisito Ernie sa Homicide Section sa Lapu- Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) nga sa dihang paingon na unta mouli ang biktima gikan sa Buaya nahitabo ang insidente.

Sa way pagduha-duha gipusil ang biktima sa iyang ulo nga maoy hinungdan sa iyang kamatayon. Daling gitabang ang biktima sa mga sakop sa ERUF apan wa na kini milihok.(JPP)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 08, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.