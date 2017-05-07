Nakasupak sa desisyon sa CA

NAKASUPAK sa desisyon sa Court of Appeals (CA) ang balaudnon ni Konsehal Eugenio Gabuya nga maggahin og usa ka ektaryang luna sa kanhi Inayawan Sanitary Landfill aron himuong transfer station. Kini ang panahom ni Engr. William Cuñado, director sa Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) sa Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) human sila gipangayuan og opinion sa Cebu City Council. Gipadayag ni Cuñado nga niadtong Disyembre 15 sa niaging tuig, ang 19th Division sa CA nihukom sa pagpasirado sa landfill gumikan sa Writ of Kalikasan nga gisang-at ni Konsehal Joel Garganera, ang chairman sa committee on environment sa konseho. Tuyo ni Gabuya nga mabutangan og transfer station sa basura sanglit aduna pay dako nga espasyo ang landfill aron adto ibalhin ang basura sa di pa ilabay sa laing landfill. Una niini, ang EMB nibutyag nga may 13 ka ang nala­pas sa operasyon sa Inawayan Landfill nga kanhi gipasirado ni kanhi Mayor Michael Rama apan gipaablihan ni Mayor Tomas Osmeña.(PAC)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 08, 2017.

