Pagkubkob og atabay idili sa Mandaue City

GIPASIDAN-AN ang mga residente sa kagamhanan sa dakbayan sa Mandaue nga idili na unya ang pagkubkob og atabay kon way permit gikan sa kagamhanan.

Ang ordinansa nga gipa­ngamahanan ni Konsehal Carmelino Del Mar buot nga mokuha una og permit kadtong mga magkawot og atabay ug buhisan ang tubig nga mahuka niini.

“The City of Mandaue in an effort to provide efficient service seeks to regulate the operation of all kinds of well and requires all person operation a water supply business to secure proper permits,” nagkanayon si Del Mar.

Paambit sa konsehal nga daghang mga water supply providers sa dakbayan ang nag-operate sa dakbayan bisag way permit sa ilang operasyon.

Kon maaprobahan ang ordinansa, mahimong kalapasan sa usa ka indibidwal sa pagkubkub o kawot alang sa lawom nga atabay alang sa industrial, commercial ug residential purposes nga way gikan sa buhatan sa mayor.

Gawas sa permit gikan sa mayor, gikinahanglan usab nga mokuha og permit ang magkawot og atabay ngadto sa barangay.

Ang bayranan sa pagkuhag Mayor’s Permit naggikan sa P500 ngadto sa P3,000 ug kini ikategorya base sa paggamit sa atabay kon kini commercial ba o alang sa usa lang sa pamilya.(JPP)