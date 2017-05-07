Pipila ka dan sa Mandaue sirado tungod sa piyesta

SA pagsaulog sa dakbayan sa Mandaue sa piyesta ni Saint Joseph karon, ang mga motorista gipasidan-an nga pipila ka dalan ang sirado. Ang Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) mosira sa mga dalan duol sa National Shrine of Saint Joseph ug City Hall sugod sa alas 6:00 sa buntag ngadto sa alas 2:00 sa kaadlawon ugma. Si Glenn Antigua, chief for operations sa Team, niingon nga ang simbahan ug City Hall grounds maoy puno sa daghang tawo. Usa ka bahin sa A. Del Rosario St, isira sa public utility vehicles, sugod sa eskina sa B. Ceniza Street. "Naay portion sirado sya. Ang makasud lang ang private," matod ni Antigua. Hinuon, ang mga pribadong sakyanan dili na makasud sa dalan padung sa simbahan, bahin sa S. B. Cabahug Street. Ang PUJs gikan sa Cebu City, A. S. Fortuna St. ug amihanan nga kalungsoran moliko pa­dulong sa tuo sa B. Ceniza St. gikan sa A. Del Rosario. Sa traysikol, makapamasahero lang sila kutob sa M. Seno St., duol sa Dr. Ignacio M. Cortes Gen. Hospital, gikan sa P. Burgos Street. (SunStar Cebu)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 08, 2017.

