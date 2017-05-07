Pulis nanukmag

EASTERN SAMAR- Usa ka kanhi sakop sa PNP-Special Action Force ug karon bodyguard sa huwes ang lalake nga nakuhaag video nga nanukmag og usa ka traysikol drayber sa Guiuan Eastern Samar. Kini maoy gikompirmar ni P/CInsp. Cirilo Nicart, hepe sa kapulisan sa lungsod. Giila ang suspek nga si alyas Titing o Vicente samtang ang reklamante mao si Mark Gil McMillan. Nag-viral ang video diin makita ang suspek nga mikanaog sa usa ka Toyota Fortuner nga may plakang 16-H. Matod ni Nicart nga nasuko ang suspek human mag-counter flow ang reklamante kay adunay road repair sa pikas habig sa karsada.(JKDP)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 08, 2017.

