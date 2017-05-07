Pulis nanukmag
EASTERN SAMAR- Usa ka kanhi sakop sa PNP-Special Action Force ug karon bodyguard sa huwes ang lalake nga nakuhaag video nga nanukmag og usa ka traysikol drayber sa Guiuan Eastern Samar.
Kini maoy gikompirmar ni P/CInsp. Cirilo Nicart, hepe sa kapulisan sa lungsod.
Giila ang suspek nga si alyas Titing o Vicente samtang ang reklamante mao si Mark Gil McMillan.
Nag-viral ang video diin makita ang suspek nga mikanaog sa usa ka Toyota Fortuner nga may plakang 16-H.
Matod ni Nicart nga nasuko ang suspek human mag-counter flow ang reklamante kay adunay road repair sa pikas habig sa karsada.(JKDP)
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 08, 2017.
