Saulog Tagbilaran '17 nagmalampuson

Mutya sa Tagbilaran. Ang mga mananaog sa Mutya sa Tagbilaran 2017 atol sa Saulog Grand Street Dancing Parade, gikan sa wala si 3rd Runner-up Mary Hayden Villegas sa Booy, 2nd Runner-up Marymagne Alana Ligue sa Ubujan, Mutya sa Tagbilaran 2017 Bianca Gaviola sa Poblacion 2, 1st Runner-up Mary Elaine Cimafranca sa Poblacion 1 ug 4th Runner-up Sandra Jele sa Manga. (Michael Ocampo)

TAGBILARAN CITY - Bisan di pa hingpit nga nahipos o nasikop ang presensiya sa mga nahibilin nga miyembro sa bandidong grupo sa Abu Sayaff sa probinsiya sa Bohol, wa kini nahimong babag sa malampuson nga pagpahigayon sa Saulog Tagbilaran 2017 niadtong Mayo 1 atol sa kapistahan sa dakbayan sa Tagbilaran. Usa kini ka tinuig nga kalihokan sa dakbayan sa Tagbilaran nga nagsugod niadtong 2013 diin nagpakita sa kon unsa ang anaa sa dakbayan nga angayan nga isaulog lakip na niini ang pagdayeg ug pagpasalamat sa patron sa dakbayan nga mao si Snr. San Jose. Adunay nagkalain-laing kalihokan nga gihimo ang dakbayan alang sa Saulog Tagbilaran alang sa tanan. Lakip niini ang Fluvial Procession, mga sports ug entertainment activities, Mutya sa Tagbilaran, Steetdancing Competition ug ang Kumbira sa Tagbilaran.(LTB)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 08, 2017.

