Trust account himuon

GITAN-AW karon sa komitiba sa Laws and Ordinances sa konseho sa dakbayan sa Mandaue ang tinguha sa Barnagya Maguikay nga mohimo og trust account gikan sa environmental ug sanitation fee nga nakulekta gikan sa pribadong institusyon nga mopalabay sa ilang mga basura.

Ubos sa barangay ordinance, ang garbage fee sa dagko nga truck mokabat ngadto sa P750 samtang P300 sab sa mga gagmayng truck kon pahakuton sa pribadong institusyon ang barangay sa ilang mga basura.

Tanan mga multa nga makolekta gikan sa mga nilapas mapunta sa pundo sa barangay sumala ni Kagawad William Cortes.

Kon maaprobahan sa konseho sa dakbayan ang ordinansa, laing Book of Accounts ang imintenar sa tresurera sa barangay.

“The ordinance is enacted to enhance sustainable and integrated waste management. The disbursement and liquidation of the trust fund shall be in accordance with the pertinent government accounting and auditing rules and regulations,” matod ni Cortes.

Ang makolekta nga multa ug bayad nga mapunta sa Trust Fund gamiton alang sa mga honorarium sa eco-warden sa barangay.

Ang pundo gamiton sab pagpalit sa mga materyales, ekipo, protection gears ug uban pa alang sa saktong implementasyon sa ecological solid waste management.

Gamiton usab ang pondo sa health insurance alang sa mga kolektor sa basura ug pagpaayo sa mga trak.(JPP)