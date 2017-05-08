2 ka dispatser gipamusil sa kontra, 1 patay

DUHA ka dispatswer ang natulog gawas sa usa ka estabilisemto sa dakbayan sa Talisayniadtong Dominggo alas 3:00 sa kaadlawon. Ang mga biktma mao sila si Derick 'Negro' Bacus ug Oliver 'Jomong' Mananon, gipamusil sa suspek nga giila sa ngalan nga Marlon Montellano. Apan ang nahiusang Negro namatay dihadiha tungod sa tulo ka bala nga niigo sa iyang laws. Samtang, si Jonong naospital. Dali nga nakaikyas ang suspek nga si Montellano nagdumot human gitawag nga “batig nawong.” Audrey Burden, CNU Intern

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 09, 2017.

