DENR gikwestiyon ni Radaza

GIKUWESTIYON ni Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza ang deklarasyon sa Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) nga solo nang gipanag-iya sa lungsod sa Cordova, Sugbo ang Pili­pog-Gabi river.

Nasayod si Radaza sa maong kalambuan atol sa iyang pagbalik sa city hall gikan nasuspenso sa iyang katungdanan sud sa tulo ka buwan.

Pangutana sab sa opisyal kon nadangat na ngadto sa buhatan ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte ang isyu kabahin sa utlanan sa dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu ug Cordova sa dihang didto ang presensiya ni Presidential Adviser on Legislative Affairs Secretary Adelino Sitoy lakip nga nangatubang sa session sa Provincial Board sa miaging buwan.

Didto sab ang represen­tante sa Lapu-Lapu nga si Atty. Yuri Benluan ug Bise Mayor Marcial Ycong nga nagsilbing acting mayor niadtong higayona.

“Nag-wonder ko, naa na diay ni sa Office of the President? Kay it was already Sec. Sitoy who handles this (boundary issue),” matod pa ni Radaza atol sa regular press conference.

Nagtuo ang mayor nga ang maong hisgtunan tali lang sa hingtungdan nga local government unit (LGU) nga ipaagi sa dialog o sabot-sabot.

Giklaro sa opisyal ang iyang wa gilayon pagpirma sa dokumento kabahin sa boundary demarcation tali silingang lungsod kay gikinahanglan pa siya mangayo og pagsabot sa departamento nga mas nasayod o nasuheto sa maong hisgutanan.

“Dili man ko knowledgeable ani (city’s boundary demarcation) I have to talk to my department head. Natural, dili lang kay mopirma lang kog largo,” dason ni Radaza.

Apan iyang gitawtaw nga ang wa niya pagpirma sa terminal report sa political boundary survey nagpasabot nga supak siya sa moang isyu.

Gitug-an ni Radaza nga mopadala ang Lapu-Lapu City og representante ngadto sa Malacañang aron mangayo og dugang nga pagpasabot.

“Kay ang sapa nabutang man sa tunga sa among isig ka mohon, of course magtunga gyud mi (Cordova – Lapu-Lapu). Sa akong simple arithmetic ba, I don’t know kon unsa gyuy balaod about it,” dugang pa ni Mayor Paz.