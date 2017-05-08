Mga kapitan pa-armasan, suportado ni Quisumbing

SUPORTADO ni Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing ang tinguha nga armasan ang mga barangay kapitan sa dakbayan.

Kini human sa kamatayon ni Mantuyong Brgy. Captain An­to­­nino Maquilan nga gipusil ug giatake sa kasingkasing nga maoy hinungdan sa iyang kama­tayon sa milabay nga semana.

“I think they should be armed. Aside from their performance and duties, it is the barangay captains nga mouban sa mga tokhang operation. On the exercise of their duties, there may be some people that become upset because they are upholding the law,” ni Quisumbing sa dihang nahinabi sa mga tigbalita kagahapon.

Matod niya nga gitaganan na niadto og mga armas sa kanhi administrasyon ang mga kapitan sa dakbayan apan ang mga city-issued firearms gi-surrender una sa Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) tungod kay nihupas na ang rehistro sa lisensya niini.

“We are just making sure it is done with updated licenses and permits at all times, which is why right now it is still with the MCPO. We hope that once we are able to secure the permits we can immediately re-issue the firearms,” ni Quisumbing.

Dugang pa ni Quisumbing nga gikinahanglan una nga mokuha pa siya ug Licence to Own and Possess (LTOP) uban ni chief of costudian ug Department of General Services Head Engr. Marivic Cabigas alang sa mga armas.

“But at the end of the day we want them (mga kapitan) to be able to feel that they are safe and secured and when the circumstances required, they’re able to defend themselves,” ni Quisumbing.

Kalabot sa kaso ni Maquilan, ang mayor niingon nga nagpadayon gihapon ang im­bestigasyon sa kapulisan apan nagdumili kini sa pag­detalye tungod s aka-sensitbo sa maong kaso.

Padayag niya nga si Maquilan gikatakdang ilubong ugmang adlawa sa Sogod. Pasalig nga mayor nga way pagkabalda sa serbisyo sa barangay.