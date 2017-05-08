Multicab natagak sa pangpang
Monday, May 08, 2017
USA ka multicab ang natagak sa pangpang sa Barangay Bairan, lungsod sa Asturias niadtong Dominggo, alas 2:00 sa udto, usa ang patay.
Gimaneho ni Merlito Nardo Cuerbo, 48, puwa nga multicab nga adunay duha ka pasahero nga giila nga sila si Silvestre Cuerbo ug 'Judy'.
Apan patay na dihang gidala sa Asturias Rural Health Unit si Merlito samtang samdan ang duha. Nailhan nga gikan nag inom ang mga biktima. Audrey Burden, CNU Intern
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 09, 2017.
