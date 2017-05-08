Multicab natagak sa pangpang

USA ka multicab ang natagak sa pangpang sa Barangay Bairan, lungsod sa Asturias niadtong Dominggo, alas 2:00 sa udto, usa ang patay. Gimaneho ni Merlito Nardo Cuerbo, 48, puwa nga multicab nga adunay duha ka pasahero nga giila nga sila si Silvestre Cuerbo ug 'Judy'. Apan patay na dihang gidala sa Asturias Rural Health Unit si Merlito samtang samdan ang duha. Nailhan nga gikan nag inom ang mga biktima. Audrey Burden, CNU Intern

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 09, 2017.

