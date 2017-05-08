Osmeña milarga sa China para sisterhood sa dakbayan sa Chendu

NILARGA si Mayor Tomas Osmeña paingon sa China aron makigtagbo sa mga opisyal sa Chengdu City sa posibleng pag-umol og kasabutan para sa sister city. Si Osmeña nilarga alas 5:00 kagahapon sa kaadlawon padulong sa China uban ni Chairman Joel Marie Yu sa Metro Cebu Water District ug Public Information Officer Nagiel Bañacia. Matod pa ni Konsehal Margot Osmeña, asawa ni Tomas nga personal nga giduaw sa deputy mayor sa Chengdu si ang iyang bana para pabisitahon didto sa ilang siyudad. Ang Chengdu adunay 14 milyones nga populasyon ug maoy capital sa habagatang kasadpan sa Probinsya sa Sichuan sa China diin makita ang endangered nga higanteng Panda nga wala sa zoo. Gipadayag ni Margot nga iya pang giingnan si Tomas nga dili ba mahimo nga iyang balibaran ang imbitasyon sangl­it ang mayor dili pa dugay didto sa Korea ug si Margot dili pa dugay nauli gikan sa United States, apan wala kini magpapugong. Kon mahimong sister city sa Cebu City ang Chengdu City, kini maoy ikaduhang lugar sa China sunod sa Xiamen nga katambayayong sa siyudad. Si Bise Mayor Edgardo Labella maoy molingkod isip acting mayor ug si Konsehal Dave Tumulak maoy acting vice mayor ug presiding officer sa City Council hangtod mabalik si Osmeña karong Huwebes.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 09, 2017.

