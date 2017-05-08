Traysikol naigo sa bus, 1 patay

NAMATAY ang driver sa traysikol human siya napunggit sa naghaguros nga bus niadtong Dominggo sa alas 4 sa hapon sa Brgy. El Pardo, lungsod sa Boljoon. Si Amado Bendulo, 56, min­yo, taga Brgy. Looc, Santan­der dead-on-arrival (DOA) sa hospital sa Oslob. Ni-surrender sa kapulisan si Allan Dudangan,42, driver sa Sun Rays Bus (ACD 2770). Si PO2 Edwin Bellamala sa Boljoon Police Station nga nahinabi sa Superbalita Cebu nagkanayon nga ang bus gikan sa dakbayan sa Sugbo. Sa pag-abot sa nahisgutag lu­gar, si Bendulo nga gikan nag­hatud sa iyang pasahero sa tricycle kalit nga niliko sa eskina. Maayo siyang pagkadaro sa naghaguros nga bus nga tu­ngod sa impact, grabe ang ka­daut sa iyang lawas ug nabungkag ang traysikol.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 09, 2017.

