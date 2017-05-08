Traysikol naigo sa bus, 1 patay
NAMATAY ang driver sa traysikol human siya napunggit sa naghaguros nga bus niadtong Dominggo sa alas 4 sa hapon sa Brgy. El Pardo, lungsod sa Boljoon.
Si Amado Bendulo, 56, minyo, taga Brgy. Looc, Santander dead-on-arrival (DOA) sa hospital sa Oslob.
Ni-surrender sa kapulisan si Allan Dudangan,42, driver sa Sun Rays Bus (ACD 2770).
Si PO2 Edwin Bellamala sa Boljoon Police Station nga nahinabi sa Superbalita Cebu nagkanayon nga ang bus gikan sa dakbayan sa Sugbo.
Sa pag-abot sa nahisgutag lugar, si Bendulo nga gikan naghatud sa iyang pasahero sa tricycle kalit nga niliko sa eskina.
Maayo siyang pagkadaro sa naghaguros nga bus nga tungod sa impact, grabe ang kadaut sa iyang lawas ug nabungkag ang traysikol.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 09, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: Sun.Star website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the Sun.Star management and its affiliates. Sun.Star reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!