Escario di kalingkod kon di ilhon sa DILG: Comelec

DI makalingkod si Ian Christopher Escario pagka mayor sa lungsod sa Bantayan hangtod dili ilhon sa Department of Interior and Local Government. Si Cebu Provincial Election Supervisor Lionel Marco Castillano niingon kinahanglan moagi sa DILG si Escario sa dili pa molingkod sa puwesto. “Ang DILG mopalingkod niya kay mana mi sa Comelec (Commission on Elections) proclaim niya,” pahayag ni Castillano sa Superbalita Cebu kagahapon. Si DILG 7 Director Rene Burdeos nibutyag nga nanawag niya si Escario kagahapon sa buntag ug nisaad ni nga mohatag nila karong adlawa og mga kopya sa mga dokumento gikan sa Comelec ug Korte Suprema nga nagproklamar niya ug nagtumbok niya nga mao ang tinuoray nga nakadaog pagkamayor sa Bantayan sa miaging eleksyon. “We have to see the documents...After, we advise Despi,” matod ni Burdeos. Matod niya nasayod sila sa nahitabo sa Bantayan base sa mga balita nga nanggawas sa mga mantalaan.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 10, 2017.

