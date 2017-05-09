Idlas nga pusher sa Lapu nalit-ag

WA na makaipsot sa kapulisan ang idlas nga drug pusher nga giilang si Markley Obas Aying, alyas Mark Lee, nalit-ag atol sa buy-bust operation sa Sityo Soong 1, Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City. Giila ni Sr. Inspector Joey Bicoy, deputy chief sa city’s intelligence branch (CIB), nga ang 28 anyos nga dinakpan nagsilbing top 4 sa talaaan sa ‘priority targets’ sa Lapu-Lapu City Police Office. Pipila na ka mga operasyon nga napakyas ang kapulisan sa pagsignit kang Aying tungod kay mogamit og laing tawo sa pakigtransaksiyon kon adunay mopalit og drugas. Saysay ni Bicoy sa dihang nahinabi sa Superbalita Cebu nga si Aying maoy nipuli niadtong mga nangadakpan nga notadong pusher sa dapit. “Sa kasagsagan sa campaign (batok sa drugas) wa pa ni (motumaw) iyang pangalan, new player ni siya,” dason sa opisyal. Naatol sa gihimong buy bust operation sa CIB ug Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)7 si Aying maoy nangunay og baligya sa drugas hinungdan nga nadakpan niadtong Lunes sa hapon. Nakugang si Aying sa dihang gipusasan samtang naghipos sa iyang halin nga binayad sa poseur buyer. Ang mga operatiba nakakuha og 46 ka mga gagmayng pakete nga adunay sud nga gituohang shabu og laing medium pack sa iyang posisyon nga gibana-bana nga mokantidad sa P75,638 ug P1,200 nga gituohang halin sa iyang illegal drug trade.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 10, 2017.

