Negusyante gitipi

NAMATAY sud sa iyang multicab ang tag-iya og rewinding shop human gipusil sa wa mailhing tawo pasado alas 7 kagahapon sa buntag sa dalan Sabellano, Poblacion Pardo, dakbayan sa Sugbo. Usa ka slingbag nga may sulod nga kwarta nga wa pa matino ang kantidad ang gidala sa gunman nga nisakay sa usa ka motorsiklo sa pagsibat. Ang biktima giilang mao si Marcelino Escalante, 54, usa ka electronic technician. Sa pasiuna nga imbestigas­yon ni SPO2 Romel Bancog ug mga kauban sa Homicide Section sa Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) nagbutyag nga paingon molakaw si Escalante aron magpalit og pyesa.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 10, 2017.

