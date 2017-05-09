Reward sa tipster wa moagi ni OPAV

WA moagi sa Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) ang reward alang sa tipster sa Bohol human giingon nga P450,000 lang ang nadawat niini ug dili P1 milyon nga mao’y gisaad ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte. Matod ni Jonji Gonzales, chief-of-staff sa OPAV, nga wa sila’y impormasyon sa maong reward tungod kay direkta kini nga gitunol sa Presidente ngadto sa Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). Ang maong reward gitanyag sa Presidente tungod sa presensiya sa Abu Sayyaf Group sa lalawigan sa Bohol. Giklaro usab ni Gonzales nga tungod kay wa sila’y impormasyon kabahin sa maong reward, dili usab siya makasulti kabahin sa nanggawas nga taho nga P4 milyon ang gitunol sa AFP. Una nang naghunaw ang Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 nga wa sila’y kalibutan sa maong reward tungod kay susama sa OPAV, wa kini gipaagi kanila. Nipasabot na usab ang Central Command pinaagi ni Col. Medel Aguilar nga tungod kay di lang ang habal-habal driver ang giisip nila nga tipster, hinungdan nga P450,000 lang ang nadawat niini. Giingon niya nga daghan sila og informant aron matino kon asa dapit nagtago ang mga sakop sa ASG sa lalawigan sa Bohol. Ang habalhabal driver maoy gisakyan sa usa ka sakop sa Abu Sayyaf ug nakatug-an sa kapulisan sa nahimutangan niini.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 10, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.