Reyes gidapit ni Cabrera

GIDASIG ni kanhi konsehal Nida Cabrera si Father Ro­bert Reyes nga motambong sa ipahigayon nga public hearing sa implementasyon sa Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) diin ilang hisgutan ang pagtangtang sa 2,166 ka mga punoan sa kahoy nga maapektuhan sa proyekto. Si Reyes usa ka environmentalist ug niprotesta kaniadto sa pagtangtang sa gatusan na ka tuig nga kahoy. Siya nidagan gikan sa City of Naga paingon sa Carcar City ug nibutang og mga ribbon sa punoan sa kahoy agi og protesta gumikan sa road widening. Matod pa ni Cabrera nga na­kasabot siya sa gibati sa environmentalist nga pari ug iya kining gihangyo sa pagtambong sa public hearing karong Mayo 17 sa 4th floor sa legislative building sa Cebu City Hall.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 10, 2017.

