29 na positibo sa mga drug test

MOABOT na sa 29 ka mga kawani sa Mandaue City Hall ang nagpositibo sa surpresang drug test nga gihimo sa City Health Office (CHO) inabagan sa Department of Health (DOH) sa nagkadaiyang departamento sa city hall sukad milabayng semana, niadtong Martes ug kagahapon sa buntag. Sa pinakauwahing talaan sa CHO, unom ka mga kawani gikan sa City Mayor’s Office ang nagpositibo sa drug test kagahapon. Walo ang nagpositibo niadtong Martes ug 15 ang nagpositibo sa milabayng semana. Nasuta ning mantalaan nga ang mga gipaubos sa drug test kagahapon mao ang mga kawani gikan sa Office of the Mayor, city information office, Sangguniang Panlungsod, Quality System Management and Mandaue City Hall’s Management Information System Office (MISO). Matod ni Mayor Luigi Quisumbing nga ang drug testing magpadayon hangtod malukop ug mapaubos ang tanang mga kawani sa city hall. Dul-an sa 300 ka mga kawani ang gipaubos sa drug test kagahapon.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 11, 2017.

