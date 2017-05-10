Giprotestahan nga mga ballot box dad-on sa Manila

HUMAN nga nasabutan sa duha ka partido, karong Dominggo na dalhon ang container vans nga aduna’y 168 ka contested pilot precincts ni kanhi Cebu City mayor Michael Rama ngadto sa Manila. Matod ni Cebu Provincial Election Supervisor Lionel Castil­lano, nahuman kagahapon ang pag-imbentaryo ug pagsalyar. Matod ni Castillo nga base sa lagda sa Commission on Elections (Comelec), aduna siya’y tulo ka adlaw gikan sa pagtunol kaniya sa Cebu City Treasurer’s Office aron mapadala sa Manila ang mga ballot box. Ang kompaniyang 2GO ang modala niini ug sa Lunes sa udto moabot sa Manila. Matod ni Castillo, kagahapon unta ipadala sa Comelec ang ballot boxes apan wala pa’y security escort ang grupo nila ni Mayor Tomas Osmeña, kinsa maoy kaatbang ni Rama niadtong eleksyon sa Mayo 9, 2016. Dalhon ang ballot boxes sa Philpost warehouse sa Port Area aron habwaon kini sa Martes. Gikatakda nga sunod buwan ang manual recount sa balota. Ang abogado ni Rama nga si Ernesto Rama nagkanayon nga nakauyon ra usab sila sa proseso sa pag-imbentaryo. Lakip nga giprotestahan ni Rama ang mga presinto sa Barangays Ermita, Camputhaw, Mabolo, Sambag I, T. Padilla, Basak Pardo, Basak San Nicolas, Bulacao, Guadalupe, Inayawan, Calamba, Poblacion Pardo, ug Punta Princesa.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 11, 2017.

