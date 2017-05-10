Kapitan nadakpan sa raid

BARANGAY kapitan sa Tupas, lungsod sa Ronda, Sugbo nadakpan sa raid sa hiniusang raid sa kapulisan sa lalawigan sa Sugbo. Si Kapitan Eugene “Aye” Miñoza, 38, minyo, nasikop nila ni ni Supt. Joie Yape, Jr., hepe sa Provincial Intelligence Branch(PIB)sa Cebu Provincial Police Office ug sa joint team sa Provincial Public Sagety Company (PPSC), Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), Provincial Drugs Enforcement Unit ug Ronda Police Station. Apan si Miñoza nanghimakak nga siya ang tag-iya sa drugas nga nasakmit sa kapulisan. Iyang gihulagway ang pagdakop kaniya nga pamulitika. Ang joint team nagbitbit sa search warrant nga giisyu ni Judge Jerry Dicdican sa Regional Trial Court (RTC 7) Branch 25 sa dakbayan sa Danao. Kini sa giingong may kalambigitan ni Miñoza nga naghupot og tag-as nga armas ug mga eksplosibo. Nakuha gikan sa master’s bedroom sa balay sa kapitan ang usa ka kalibre. 45 nga pistola nga puno sa mga bala ang magazine, upat ka dagkong putos nga shabu, laing 12 ka gagmayng putos sa shabu nga motimbang ang tanan og 22 gramos nga balor og P300,000 ug usa ka silencer. Si Sr.Insp. Nazarino Emia, deputy chief sa PIB-CPPO, niingon mga moabot sa duha ka buwan nilang gi-monitor si Miñoza, kinsa daghang reklamo nga nadawat ang mga silingan ug ubang mga opisyal sa silingang barangay tungod sa giingong pagpanghasi niini. Ang mga tawo sa dapit mahadlok sa kapitan kay nagtiner kinig daghang armas ingon man dunay mga sakop nga armado. Sa pagkakaron gisubay pa nila ang koneksyon sa kapitan kabahin sa kalambigitan sa illegal nga drugas. Gawas sa pagtumaw sa ngalan niini sa isyu sa drugas, giingong nalambgit kini sa illegal nga sugal.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 11, 2017.

