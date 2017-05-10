Magbantay lang: Konsehal Tumulak

HANGTOD wa gilibkas sa kasundalohan ug kapulisan ang alert level sa Sugbo ug nasod, matod ni Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor for police matters, padayon gihapon silang nagmabinantayon sa seguridad sa tibuok probinsiya sa Sugbo. Ang maong pamahayag ni Tumulak subay sa laing travel advisory nga gipagawas sa Estados Unidos ngadto sa Palawan. Matod ni Tumulak nga bisan di kini parte sa Central Visayas apan pabilin ang pahimangno niini sa publiko gumikan sa hulga sa terorismo. Si Tumulak miawhag sa ka­tawhan nga dili mahadlok ug magmabinantayon kanunay ug kon kinahanglan, mo-report sa awtoridad kon aduna’y makita nga kadudahan nga mga tawo. Gihulagway sa konsehal nga importante nga mo-report sa mga tinugyanan sa balaod aron masusi ug maimbestigar kini.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 11, 2017.

