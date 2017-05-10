Mama, bayaw sa sikyu nga namusil sikop
GISIKOP sa Homicide Section sa Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) ang inahan ug bayaw sa gwardya nga gituohang mipusil patay sa negosyante nga taga Zamboanga del Norte.
Ang duha giingon nga nitabang sa pagpaeskapo sa suspek.
Ang mga dinakpan giila nga silang Basilla Ubas, 54, lumad nga taga sitio Cantias, Barangay Cañorong, lungsod sa Ginatilan ug bayaw niini nga si Elvis Luage, 34.
Matod ni Sr. Supt. Joel Doria, hepe sa Cebu City Police Office, nga human masuta nga si Ubas ang nipusil kang Michael Malacca, ila gilayon nga girumbo ang balay niini sa lungsod sa Ginatilan niadtong Lunes apan wa na nila maabti kay nakalarga na sa Negros.
Giingong gipasibat sa inahan ug sa bayaw niini si Ubas nga maoy hinungdan nga wa na nila maabti pa.
Dugang ni Doria nga duna silay gihuptan nga ebedensya pagtumbok kang Nelson Ubas nga maoy nagpusil kang Malacca sama sa kuha sa CCTV camera sa dapit diin nahitabo ang pagpamusil.
Lakip karon sa ilang gitun-an nga ireklamo ang security agency nunot sa pagtabon sa ilang gwardya tungod sa wa pag kooperar niini sa kapulisan.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 11, 2017.
