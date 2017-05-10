Mama, bayaw sa sikyu nga namusil sikop

GISIKOP sa Homicide Section sa Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) ang inahan ug bayaw sa gwardya nga gituohang mi­­pusil patay sa negosyante nga taga Zamboanga del Norte. Ang duha giingon nga nita­bang sa pagpaeskapo sa suspek. Ang mga dinakpan giila nga silang Basilla Ubas, 54, lumad nga taga sitio Cantias, Barangay Ca­ñorong, lungsod sa Ginatilan ug ba­yaw niini nga si Elvis Luage, 34. Matod ni Sr. Supt. Joel Doria, hepe sa Cebu City Police Office, nga human masuta nga si Ubas ang nipusil kang Michael Malacca, ila gilayon nga girumbo ang ba­lay niini sa lungsod sa Ginatilan ni­adtong Lunes apan wa na nila ma­abti kay nakalarga na sa Negros. Giingong gipasibat sa inahan ug sa bayaw niini si Ubas nga maoy hinungdan nga wa na nila maabti pa. Dugang ni Doria nga duna silay gihuptan nga ebedensya pagtumbok kang Nelson Ubas nga maoy nagpusil kang Malacca sama sa kuha sa CCTV camera sa dapit diin nahitabo ang pagpamusil. Lakip karon sa ilang gitun-an nga ireklamo ang security agency nunot sa pagtabon sa ilang gwardya tungod sa wa pag kooperar niini sa kapulisan.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 11, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.