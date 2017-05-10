Tindahan sa parte sa motor gi-raid

USA ka tindahan og motor parts sa dalan Legaspi sa Cebu City ang gironda sa kapulisan tungod sa pagpaninda og peke nga seat cover sa motor. Si Lou Ornopia, kinsa nanag-iya sa produktong MS Motosuit nga seat cover sa motorsiklo, nagpatabang sa Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) sa dihang nasuta niya nga adunay tindahan sa downtown area nga mikopya sa iyang produkto. Tungod sa reklamo ni Ornopia, gilusad sa CCPO Investigation and Detection Management Bureau pinanguluhan ni Supt. Ryan Devaras ang pagronda sa Lifu Motor Parts. Matod ni Devaras, nakapakita og dokumento si Ornopia nga siya dunay katungod sa MS Motosuit seat covers sanglit siya ang nanag-iya niini ug angayan lang nga sakmiton ang peke nga seat cover. Kapin sa 200 ka seat covers sa Motosuit ang nasakmit sa kapulisan nga mokantidad og P95,600. Apan tungod kay peke ang mga produkto, mokantidad lang kini og P11,233. Matod ni Ornopia, gikopya ang iyang seat cover sa mga tindahan nga namaligya og piyesa sa motor. Migasto siya og dakong puhonan aron mopalit og mga kagamitan alang sa paghimo sa seat cover nga dunay brand nga MS Motosuit. “Dako na kaayo ni og lugi sa akong negosyo kay barato man ilang baligya, unya ang original nga akoang produkto madaot pud ba kay kining ilaha dali ra man magisi,” matod ni Ornopia. Gisikop usab sa kapulisan ang manager sa Lifu Motor Parts nga si Jerome Ang. Si Ang mipasabot nga wala siya kahibawo nga dunay tinuod nga nanag-iya sa seat cover.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 11, 2017.

