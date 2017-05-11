Army reservists nakahadlok

DUHA ka mga army reser­vist nga gidudahang hubog ug usa kanila armado, nakamugna og kahadlok sa mga pasahero sulod sa Cebu South Bus Terminal, pasado alas 7 sa gabii niadtong Miyerkules. Ang duha nga giimbestigar Cebu South Bus Terminal management nagpaila pinaagi sa ilang mga identification (ID) card isip reservists nga sila si T/Sgt. Felipe Tapales, taga Barangay Colon, Siyudad sa Naga ug Pfc. Ernie Semilla, taga lungsod sa Sibonga. Nasakmit gikan kang Tapales ang usa ka kalibre .45 nga pistola. Nisulod sa food court sila si Tapales ug Semilla. Nangita og humba si Tapales, apan wa nay humba. Dinhi nagsugod pag-isa ang tingog ni Tapales ug gisigihan og bundak ang plato. Ang nangaon nangahadlok human makita nga naka-inom ang duha ug may gitakin nga pistola si Tapales.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 12, 2017.

