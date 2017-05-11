Mga kapitan gitagalan

GITAGALAN sa Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency ang mga barangay kapitan sa lalawigan sa Sugbo hangtod sa Hunyo 30 sa pagduso sa listahan sa mga personalidad nga nalambigit sa gidili nga drugas ubos sa ilang hurisdiksyon. Kini, samtang magsilbi nga pasidaan sa mga opisyal sa kabarangayan sa probinsya ang pagkasikop ni Tupas Barangay Kapitan Eugene “Aye” Miñoza, 38, sa lungsod sa Ronda sa miaging adlaw, sumala sa labaw sa Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (Cpadao). Si PDEA 7 Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz namahayag nga kinahanglan maduso sa mga barangay kapitan ang report sa dili pa mopahigayon og State of the Nation Address ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte. Iya pa hinuon kini ituki kang Gobernador Hilario Davide III kon unsa ang gusto niini ang ihatag nga tagal. Sa siyudad sa Sugbo, ang PDEA 7 nitagal sa mga barangay kapitan hangtod sa Marso 15 sa pagduso sa listahan sa mga drug pusher ug users nga ubos sa ilang hurisdiksyon. Sa maong deadline, 18 ka mga barangay kapitan ang napakyas pagbuhat niini. Ang napakyas paghimo giduso ang mga pangan sa Department of Interior and Local Government aron mao nay mohimo og aksyon. Si Ruiz nipasabot nga dili sila mohatag og tagal sa mga barangay kapitan sa lalawigan sama sa ilang gibuhat sa siyudad sa Sugbo, apan ila kini nga tagalan.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 12, 2017.

