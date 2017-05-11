Negusyante gipusil sud sa opisina, angol

USA ka negusyante gipusil sa nagbinugtong nga gunman sud sa iyang opisina sa Sacris Road Extension, Brgy. Casuntingan, dakbayan sa Mandaue, kagahapon sa udto. Ang biktima nga nakaangkon og usa ka samad-pinusilan sa nawong giila nga si Joel Chan, 48, residente sa Sto. Niño Village, Brgy. Banilad, Cebu City. Daling gidala si Chan sa usa ka pribadong tambalanan human sa hitabo. Matod ni PO1 Gilbert Ochia sa Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) Station 4 nga usa ka gunman ang nisud sa buhatan ni Chan sa JTC Auto Concept Carwash mga alas 11:55 sa udto. Nasuta ning mantalaan nga ang gunman luwan sa usa ka motorsiklo ug nagsul-ob og bonnet, helmet ug itom nga jacket sa dihang nisud sa opisina ni Chan. Human gipusil sa gunman si Chan, dali kinng nisibat, dugang ni Ochia. Padayon pa usab nga gitino sa kapulisan ang motibo sa krimen. Narekober sa crime scene ang usa ka slug sa wa pa matinong kalibre sa armas.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 12, 2017.

