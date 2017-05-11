Nurseries giugmad alang sa maputol nga mga kahoy sa sa BRT project

USA ka programa ang gian­dam karon sa kagamhanan sa syudad sa Sugbo aron pagtubag sa mga kabalaka ug pagsupak sa mga environmentalist nga supak sa pagpatuman sa Bus Rapit Transit ( BRT) tungod sa mga kahoy nga maapektohan niini. Gawas sa suhestiyon sa Department of Environment and Natural Resources nga earth-ball alang sa mga kahoy, aduna'y "Adopt A Tree Program" ang dakbayan sa Sugbo. Matod sa kanhi konsehal kinsa karon environment consultant Nida Cabrera nga aduna na sila’y giandam nga programa alang na sa mga kahoy nga maapektuhan sa implementasyon sa BRT. Dugang niini nga sa wala pa motumaw ang isyu mahitungod sa pagsupak sa BRT gumikan sa mga maapektohan nga mga kahoy ang Siyudad aduna na’y giugmad nga nurseries sa mga bukirang barangay. Nasutana usab nila ang redlist trees sama sa Narra nga maoy gihatagan og prayoridad sanglit man kini ang national tree. Gawas sa nursery development aduna usab sila’y programa nga "Adopt-a-Tree" diin aduna’y mga kahoy nga giila sa siyudad nga mahimo ra i-adopt sama mga fruit bearing tree.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 12, 2017.

