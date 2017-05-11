'Pusher' napatay

USA ang patay samtang usa ang nadakpan atol sa buy-bust operation sa kapulisan sa dakbayan sa Mandaue sa Sitio San Jose, Brgy. Labogon sa dakbayan niadtong Miyerkules sa gabii. Ang gikatahapang durugista nga napatay human giingong nisukol sa kapulisan mao si Ronald Senor, lumolupyo sa maong dapit. Iyang kauban nga si Edison Polancos, 37, nasikop sa ope­rasyon. Nakuha gikan sa mga suspek ang duha ka pakete sa gituohang shabu, duha ka P100 nga kwarta isip buy-bust nga kwarta ug usa ka .22 magnum revolver nga may upat ka mga bala. Gipusil si Senor human giingong nisukol. Dali siyang gidala sa Mandaue District Hospital apan patay na.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 12, 2017.

