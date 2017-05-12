1 patay sa engkwentro

HILONGOS, LEYTE - Usa ang patay samtang usa ang samdan sa nahitabong engkwentro tali sa 78th Infantry Battalion sa Philippine Army ug New Peoples Army (NPA). Ang engkwentro nahitabo sa Barangay San Antonio ning lungsod diin mitubag ang kasundalohan sa report sa mga sibilyan nga dunay nakit-an nga mga armadong tawo. Matod ni Capt. Jose Galope, civil military operations officer sa 802nd brigade, una nga gipabuthan ang usa ka platoon sa Army sa kapin kun kulang 50 ka NPA nga miresulta sa 30 minutos nga pinusilay. Narekober ang duha ka AK47 nga armas, unom ka magazine ug mga bala niini ug mga dokumento.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 13, 2017.

