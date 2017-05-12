1 sundawo, 1 rebelde patay

MATUGUINAO, SAMAR - Duha ang namatay sa nahitabong engkwentro tali sa Philippine Army ug New Peoples Army (NPA) didto sa Samar. Nahitabo ang enkwentro sa Barangay Camayaan, Silvino Lubos ug Barangay San Roque, Matuguinao, Samar. Mikabat sa 10 minutos ang pinusilay sa duha ka habig nga miresulta sa pagkamatay sa usa ka sundawo nga si Private First Class Mabini ug usa ka wa pa mailhi nga NPA. Nasakmit ang ang usa ka kalibre .30 M1 Garand rifle. Nianang buntag, duna usab engkwentro nga nahitabo sa Hilo­ngos, Leyte diin usa ka rebelde ang na­matay ug usa usab ang samdan.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 13, 2017.

