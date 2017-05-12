1 sundawo, 1 rebelde patay
MATUGUINAO, SAMAR - Duha ang namatay sa nahitabong engkwentro tali sa Philippine Army ug New Peoples Army (NPA) didto sa Samar.
Nahitabo ang enkwentro sa Barangay Camayaan, Silvino Lubos ug Barangay San Roque, Matuguinao, Samar.
Mikabat sa 10 minutos ang pinusilay sa duha ka habig nga miresulta sa pagkamatay sa usa ka sundawo nga si Private First Class Mabini ug usa ka wa pa mailhi nga NPA.
Nasakmit ang ang usa ka kalibre .30 M1 Garand rifle.
Nianang buntag, duna usab engkwentro nga nahitabo sa Hilongos, Leyte diin usa ka rebelde ang namatay ug usa usab ang samdan.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 13, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: Sun.Star website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the Sun.Star management and its affiliates. Sun.Star reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!