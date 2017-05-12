2 ka Mandauehanon mi-top sa LET gihatagan og cash incentives sa lokal nga kagamhanan

DUHA ka mga Mandauehanon nga ni-top sa LET niadtong Septiyembre 2016 ang makadawat og cash incentives sa kagamhanan.

Kini human gi-aprobahan sa konseho sa dakbayan ang gipangamahanan nga resolusyon no. 76-2017 ni Konsehal Demetrio Cortes Jr. nga gibase sa ordinansa no. 13-2013-841 nga mohatag ug cash incentives sa mga mo- top sap PRC ug Bar exams.

“..Having many board passers including those in the top ten who reside from Mandaue City, reflects on the efforts of the Local Government of this City to make education accessible and available to all Mandauehanons,” matod ni Cortes sa iyang resolusyon.

Ang makadawat ug cash incentives gikan sa kagamhanan sa dakbayan mao si Jayvee Armamento nga taga Brgy Umapad ug Ian Christian Cosido nga taga Brgy. Paknaan.

Si Cosido kinsa top 4 sa uwahing Licensure Exam for Teachers (LET) nigradwar nga summa cum laude sa milabayng tuig sa kursong Bachelor of Secondary Education major in Social Sciences sa Cebu Normal University.

Si Armamanto nga top 8 usab sa LET nigradwar nga Magna cum laude sa kursong Bachelor of Secondary Education major in Physics-Mathematics sa University of San Carlos (USC).

Ang madawat ni Cosido moabot ngadto sa P20,000 samtang P10,000 usab ang madawat ni Armamento base sa maong resolusyon.

Ihatag ang cash incentives sa duh aka topnotcher karong umaabot nga charter day celebration sa dakbayan, gawas niini, makadawat usab sila ug plaque of recognition.

“…Passing the board examinations, much more topping them, reflects on the quality of education being provided in our school not just in universities and colleges but even in elementary and high school where fundamentals are being taught,” matod ni Cortes.