Abu Sayyaf naa sa isla

DUHA ka gituohang nahabiling mga sakop sa Abu Sayyaf nga ningsulod sa Bohol niadtong Abril nakit-an sa isla sa Pangangan, Calape, Bohol niadtong Huwebes sa hapon.

Nanagsul-ob og itom nga mga sapot ug nagtabon sa ulo og panapton ang duha dihang nakit-an.

Si Police Regional Office (PRO)-Central Visayas Director Noli Taliño niingon nga usa ka team sa Armed Forces of the Philippines ug Philippine National Police nangita na kanila ni Abu Asis ugAbu Ubayda.

“They are still reported to be armed. Our troops and our policemen are conducting a follow up operation to locate their where­ abouts and they are contained in Bohol,” matod ni Taliño.

Si Asis giingong armado og kalibre .45 nga pistola samtang si Ubayda dunay dalang M-16 armalite rifle.

Sila si Asis ug Ubayda nakit-an sa Brgy. San Isidro, lungsod sa Calape dala ang way sud nga mga sako, itom nga plastik bag ug bugsay niadtong Lunes sa buntag.

Ang operasyon sa paggukod gipahigayon niadtong Huwebes human ang usa ka residente sa Brgy. Magtogtong, Abucayan Sur, Calape nisumbong nga gikawat ang iyang bangka nga panagatan ug didto na napalgan sa Pangangan island, matod ni Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) Director Felipe Natividad.

“They probably used a paddle and the stolen boat to get there. They hid their faces with a white shirt and wore black clothes but our witness and our informants said that one of them looked like Asis,” matod niya.

Dugang niya nga si Asis nakit-an sa usa ka lumolupyo nga nagsul-ob og itom nga black shirt ug karsones, samtang si Ubayda nakit-ang nagsungkod, gituohang naglisod sa paglakaw tungod sa samad.

Ang Brgy. San Isidro nahimutang atbang sa isla sa Pangangan. Ang isla dunay 10 kilometros nga gilay-on gikan sa mainland sa Calape.

Usa ka daut nga Asis nakit-an sa usa ka 14 anyos nga lalake nga taga Brgy. Cahayag nga nangayo og bahaw kaniya nga salin sa pista.

“I got scared when he asked for some cooked rice,” matod sa bata.

Si Asis nanuktok sa likod sa ilang balay mga alas 3 sa hapon niadtong Huwebes.

Nakaresponde ang mga tropa sa kagamhanan mga alas 7 na sa gabii.

Tungod sa taho, si Natividad niingon nga mga barko sa Philippine Navy ug Maritime police nagpatrolya na palibot sa isla aron di makabalhin og laing isla ang mga bandido.

Ang isla gilibutan og baga nga bakhaw nga gibana-banang dunay gilapdon nga tulo ka hektarya.

Gituohan nga ang duha naa sa kabakhawan nagtago-tago.

Wa pa mandoi ang mga residente sa dapit sa pagbakwit sa pagsuwat ning taho. JOB sa Sun.Star Cebu