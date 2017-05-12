Escario milingkod na pagkamayor sa Bantayan

Miasumer. Si Ian Christopher Escario (wala) miasumer na pagka­ma­yor sa lungsod sa Bantayan hulip kang Mayor Arthur Despi sugod kagahapon. (File photos)

NAKALINGKOD na sa puwesto si Mayor-elect Ian Christopher Escario sa lungsod sa Bantayan kagahapon, samtang si Mayor Arthur Despi nituman sa kamandoan sa Department of Interior and Local Government ug nibakante sa puwesto. Apan iyang gibarugan nga angay tumanon ang proseso ug pabilin gihuptan ang iyang pagtuo nga si Bise Mayor Antonio Montemar ang angay mopuli niya pagkamayor. Sa iyang katapusang adlaw, trabaho gihapon ang gibuhat ni Despi nga niadto og Manila aron i-follow up ang circumferential road nga proyekto alang sa Bantayan. Si P/SInsp. Stephen Ama­mag-id, hepe sa Bantayan Police Station, nihulagway nga malinawon ang sitwasyon sa munisipyo ug palibot ug nagpadayon ang mga transaksyon dihang gi-serve ni DILG provincial director Jerome Gonzales ang memorandum. Matod ni Amamag-id 19 ka mga pulis gikan sa mga silingang lungsod sa Sta. Fe ug Madridejos ug Provincial Public Safety Company ang gipadala sa Bantayan aron moabag kon moulbo ang kasamok sa isip ka mga tigpaluyo nila ni Escario ug Despi. Pasado alas 12 sa udto kagahapon naabot si Gonzales kauban si Amamag-id ug mga sakop sa PPSC sa munisipyo sa Bantayan bitbit ang tulo ka pahina nga kamandoan nga pirmado ni DILG Undersecretary Austere Panadero.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 13, 2017.

