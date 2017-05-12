Gipusil tungod sa pangabubho?

POSIBLENG selos maoy hinungdan sa pag-ulo og pusil sa usa ka negosyante didto sa Sacris Road Extension, Barangay Casunti­ngan, dak­bayan sa Mandaue niadtong Huwebes. Kini maoy gibutyag ni PO2 Oliver Gitano sa Mandaue City Police office (MCPO) Station 4 sa dihang nahinabi sa Superbalita Cebu kagahapon. Matod ni Gitano, pada­yon pa ang ilang imbestigasyon aron mailhan ang suspek sa pagpusil ni Joel Chan, 48, residente sa Sto. Niño Village, Banilad, siyudad sa Sugbo. Dugang niini nga tandugunon ang kahimtang sa biktima kinsa gibalhin na sa usa ka pribadong tambalanan. Si Chan, sud sa iyang buhatan sa JTC Auto Concept Carwash kalit, gisulod sa nak-abonnet, naka-helmet ug naka-jacket og itom nga suspekatol sa pagpamusil.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 13, 2017.

