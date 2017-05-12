Kapitan positibo sa drug test: Noble

POSITIBO sa paggamit sa illegal nga drugas si kapitan Eugene Miñoza human gipaubos sa drug test sa Cebu Provincial Police Office human masikop sa mga sakop sa Provincian Intelligence Branch (PIB). Matod ni Sr. Supt. Eric Noble nga ang resulta maoy momatuod nga nalambigit ug tigamitan sa illegal nga drugas ang kapitan ug mopalig-on sa ilang kaso. “Syempre it will strengthen the case against him but its up to the court na magsabi nyan,” matod ni Sr. Supt. Eric Noble. Apan gipasabot ni Noble nga magpaabot pa gihapon sila sa confirmatory test result nga maoy basehan sa korte. Gawas niini iya usab nga ipaubos sa imbestigasyon ang tanang pulis sa lungsod sa Ronda kon wa bay protektor ang kapitan sa iyang mga sakop. Giingong dugay na sa iyang illegal nga kalihukan si Miñoza apan karon lang nasikop sa mga pulis sa probinsya sa Sugbo. Gipasalamatan ni Noble ang katawhan nga maoy nagpahibawo kanila labot sa illegal nga kalihukan sa ilang kapitan.Mahimong molusad na usab siya ug laing lahugay sa iyang mga sakop nga gidudahang nalambigit sa illegal nga drugas. “Marami akong irerelib. Marami akong papalitan na mga hepe,” dugang ni Noble. Wala na motug-an si Noble kon pila ka mga chief of police ang iyang hulipan sa katungdanan. Niadtong miaging adlaw ,nasikop si Miñoza pinasikad sa search warrant nga giluwatan sa korte. Una nang nakadawat ug impormasyon ang CPPO labot sa kalihukan ni Miñoza. Gawas kang Miñoza duna pay laing mga barangay official sa probinsya sa Sugbo ang gipanid-an.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 13, 2017.

