Lalake naalaan nga Abu Sayyaf

GISUSI og maayo sa mga sa­kop sa Lapu-Lapu City Police Office ang usa ka lalake nga nga naalaan nga sakop sa Abu Sayyaf nga nakapaukay sa mga tawo sa Hilton Wharf, barangay Punta Engaño, dak­bayan sa Lapu-Lapu ka­gahapon sa buntag. Mga civilian sa dapit nag-inilogay sa pagpangangkon nga sila maoy nakadakop sa ma­ong lalake pamasin nga mahatagan sa P1 million nga reward money nga gisaad ni Presidente Rodrigo Durterte alang niadtong makadakop og sakop sa Abu Sayyaf nga nahibilin niadtong ningsulong sa Inabanga, Bohol sa miaging buwan. “Gi-verify ni nato pag-ayo og kinsa gyud ning tawhana, gumikan sa iyang profile nga libod suroy ug way nakaila ani didto (Hilton Wharf),” matod pa ni Chief Inspector Junel Caadlawon, hepe sa Tourist Police ug deputy for operation sa city police office. Gitandi sab pag-ayo ang panagway sa nagpa-ila nga Leboy Bolano niadtong dagway sa usa ka Abu Sayyaf nga alyas Richard base sa gipakatap nga mga hulagway sa PNP. Edad ug ang lugar nga gipuy-an ni Bolano wa pa matino kay simang og tinubagan sa higa­yon nga pangutan-on.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 13, 2017.

