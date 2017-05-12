Lawas sa babaye milutaw

PATAY nga lawas sa usa ka babaye ang nag lutawlutaw sa kadagatan duol sa Sugbo Building, South Road Properties, dakbayan sa Sugbo pasado alas 6:00 kagahapon sa buntag. Paghikay ning taho wa mailhi ang babaye, kinsa naa sa 15 ngadto sa 20 anyos, kasarangan ang panglawas, 4'9 ang gitas-on, nagsul-ob og dotted t-shirt ug puwa nga short pants. Pasiuna nga imbestigasyon nila ni SPO2 Romel Bancog sa Homicide Section nagbutyag nga mga mananagat ang unang naka diskubre sa babaye nga naglutaw. Sila si Vicente Bawiin ug Emeberto Maglasang, mihigot ug pisi sa biktima ug gidala sa daplin sa baybayon ug mipahibawo sa mga awtoridad. Sa pasiuna nga pakisusi sa kapolisan, wa silay nakitang samad ug bun-og sa lawas sa babaye ug gidala sa St. Francis Funeral Homes sa dalan N. Bacalso sa dakbayan.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 13, 2017.

