Nakuryentihan patay

GUINDULMAN, BOHOL - Dead on arrival(DOA) sa tambalanan ang usa ka 13-anyos nga batang lalake human kini giingong nakuryentihan samtang nitan-aw sa Search for Miss Guindulman did­to sa Guindulman Gymnasium, Guin­dulman. Ang biktima giila nga si An­dre Bitancor, 13, ug residente sa Sitio Baud, Barangay Tabajan sa nahisgutang lungsod. Samtang gika­taho ang laing biktima nga giila nga si Abigael Libres, minor ang pangidaron ug residente sa nahisgutan nga barangay diin nakaangkon og 1st degree burn sa insidente.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 13, 2017.

