P1.3 milyones nga shabu nasakmit
TACLOBAN CITY - Balor P1.3 milyones nga shabu ang nasakmit sa kapulisan sa Tacloban City sa gipahigayon nga buy-bust operation sa Barangay 88, Fisherman Village, San Jose, alas 12:30 sa tungang gabie niadtong Mayo 10, 2017.
Giila ang nadakpan nga si Joel Malazarte, 37, ulitawo ug nagpuyo sa Barangay Dulho, Bato, Leyte.
Taudtaud na nga gipanid-an sa kapulisan ang suspek busa gilusad sa kapulisan ang operasyon pinangulohan ni P/SInsp. Leonides Sydiongco uban ni SPO2 Anthony Montana.
Narekober ang 16 ka pakete sa gituhoang shabu.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 13, 2017.
