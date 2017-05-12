Tanang guwardiya sa CPDRC ilisan aron pagsulbad sa problema

PAG-ILIS sa tanang gwardiya ug personnel sa Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) gitan-aw nga solusyon aron hingpit nga mapugngan ang pagsulod sa mga kontrabando sa prisohan. Giangkon hinuon sa tagdumala sa pasilidad nga lisod kining buhaton sa pagka-aron. Ang task force CPDRC nga gilangkuban sa department heads sa Kapitolyo ug sa tagdumala sa prisohan, nisugyot nga ilisan ang tanang personnel ug gwardiya sa pasilidad aron masulbad ang problema sa padayon pagsulod sa mga kontrabando.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 13, 2017.

