Wa mobayad sa utang gitipi

SAN MIGUEL, BOHOL - Patay ang usa ka mag-uuma human gikatahong gidunggab sa iyang silingan gamit ang kutsilyo didto sa Barangay Hagbuyo lungsod sa San Miguel gumikan sa utang nga wa mabayri sa biktima. Giila ang biktima nga si Renato Betua, 40, minyo, samtang gitumbok ang suspek nga si Romeo Pechoco, 69, minyo ug samang residente sa nahisgutang barangay. Sa pakisusi sa kapulisan nga samtang ang biktima naglami nga nakigtagay sa usa ka Rolly Ladaran, giingon nga kalit nga miabot ang suspek ug gipaninglan sa utang ang biktima nga miresulta sa lalis ug nahitabo ang panunggab.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 13, 2017.

