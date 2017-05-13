Abu Sayyaf di kaatake: Noble

ANG panagsangka tali sa mga tropa sa kagamhanan ug terror group Abu Sayyaf sa Bohol di mahitabo sa Cebu. Mao ni ang sulti ni Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) Director Eric Noble human ang United Kingdom niisyu og travel advisory sa iyang mga lumolupyo sa paglikay sa mga lungsod sa Badian, Alegria ug Malabuyoc tungod sa posib­leng mga pagpangidnap. Si Noble niingon nga ang i­­­lang buhatan wa molugak sa ka­­­­nunay nilang pag-monitor ug pag­paniid ug pagpahugot sa ilang target ug mga lakang sa se­­gu­ridad sukad sa miaging tuig. Sa miaging tuig, una nang niluwat og pasidaan ang Estados Unidos. Gidasig ni Noble ang publiko sa pagtabang kanila sa ilang sa pagbatok sa terorismo pinaagi sa pagpamabinanta­yon sa ilang palibot. “Any suspicious persons and activities should be reported to their nearest police station,” nagkanayon si Noble.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 14, 2017.

