Abu Sayyaf di kaatake: Noble
ANG panagsangka tali sa mga tropa sa kagamhanan ug terror group Abu Sayyaf sa Bohol di mahitabo sa Cebu.
Mao ni ang sulti ni Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) Director Eric Noble human ang United Kingdom niisyu og travel advisory sa iyang mga lumolupyo sa paglikay sa mga lungsod sa Badian, Alegria ug Malabuyoc tungod sa posibleng mga pagpangidnap.
Si Noble niingon nga ang ilang buhatan wa molugak sa kanunay nilang pag-monitor ug pagpaniid ug pagpahugot sa ilang target ug mga lakang sa seguridad sukad sa miaging tuig.
Sa miaging tuig, una nang niluwat og pasidaan ang Estados Unidos. Gidasig ni Noble ang publiko sa pagtabang kanila sa ilang sa pagbatok sa terorismo pinaagi sa pagpamabinantayon sa ilang palibot.
“Any suspicious persons and activities should be reported to their nearest police station,” nagkanayon si Noble.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 14, 2017.
