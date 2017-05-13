Ballot boxes gihakot, ihatod

GIKUHA na kagahapon ang mga container van nga gisudlan sa mga official ballot sa 168 ka polling precincts para ibiyahe paingon sa Manila ubos sa mando sa Commission on Elections. Si Konsehal Dave Tumulak nibutyag nga alas 2:30 kagahapon sa hapon, gisakay ang mga container van ngadto sa prime mover truck paingon sa yarda sa 2GO nga maoy mohatod sa mga balota. Matod pa ni Tumulak nga gisaksihan sa matag kampo, sa Team Rama ug sa Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan ang kalihukan ug didto sa yarda sa 2GO, aduna say mga pulis nga gwardiya. Karong alas 11 sa buntag, ikarga na usab kini paingon sa barko ug ala 1 sa hapon, ang cargo vessel sa 2GO mobiya paingon sa Manila. Ang kargamento bantayan gihapon sa mga sakop sa duha ka habig ug adunay mga pulis nga mobantay. Ang pagdala sa mao nga mga balota ngadto sa kaulohan pipila na ka mga higayon nga nauswag tungod sa hangyo sa kampo ni Mayor Tomas Osmeña. Unang rason sa pagpaoktaba sa pagdala mao nga ang mga abogado sa mayor wa pa makaandam. Si kanhi Mayor Michael Rama niprotesta sa kadaugan ni Mayor Tomas Osmeña sa niaging eleksyon. Ang Comelec nakakita og basehan sa protesta ni Rama sa resulta sa eleksyon sa 2016.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 14, 2017.

