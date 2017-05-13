Bisan milikay sa gunman, napatay | SunStar

Bisan milikay sa gunman, napatay

Saturday, May 13, 2017
Ni
John Paul V. Pepito

NAMATAY ang usa ka 34-anyos nga lalake nga gipusil sa wa pa mailhing mamumuno sa Ceres Road, Brgy. Gun-ob, dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu niad­tong Biyernes sa kaadlawon.

Ang biktima mao si Brian Rara, kasamtangang nagpuyo sa B.M. Dimatiga, sa dakbayan.

Matod ni SPO1 Lydo Pinos sa Homicide Section sa Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) nga atol sa hitabo mga ala 1 sa kaadlawon, kalit nilayat si Rara sa traysikol nga iyang gisakyan human masigpati niini ang mamumuno. Nikaratil og dagan si Rara apan naigo kini sa pagpusil sa gunman hinungdan sa iyang kamatayon.

Atol ning pagsuwat, pada­yon pa nga gitino sa kapulisan ang motibo sa pagpamusil.

Duha ka samad-pinusilan ang naangkon ni Rara sa iyang dughan hinungdan nga na­kabsan sa kinabuhi.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 14, 2017.

