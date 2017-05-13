City hall gidala sa barangay

DI na unya kinahanglang moadto pa sa city hall ang ubang mga residente sa dakbayan sa Mandaue aron makapahimus sa serbisyo sa kagamhanan.

Kini human gilusad sa dakbayan ang City Hall Service Carvan nga unang gilusad sa Brgy. Subangdaku sa dakbayan niadtong Biyernes.

Tuyo sa maong caravan nga dad-on ang mga serbisyo sa city hall sa kabarangayan sa dakbayan nga bisitaon niini matag semana.

Mismong si Mayor Luigi Quisumbing ang nangulo sa paglusad niini sa Brgy. Subangdaku bisan pa sa pagbunok sa uwan.

“Happy to have the first City Hall Service Caravan for 2017 open up in Subangdaku today. Every week, our Service Caravan will be visiting a different Barangay in Mandaue in an effort to bring City Hall’s services directly to the barangay,” ni Quisumbing.

Nagkadaiyang mga serbisyo ang nagpaabot sa mga residente nga mosalmot niini.

Ang mga serbisyo naglangkob sa check up, tambal ug referrals sa city health office; pagkuha og mga hinabang ubos sa nagkadaiyang programa gikan sa City Social Welfare Office; oportunidad sa trabaho ug tabang sa pagproseso niini nga himuon sa Public Employment Services Office (PESO); libreng tupi ug reflex ug mga impormasyon kalabot sa livelihood ug skills training nga gitanyag sa Mandaue City College Technological and Entrepreneurial Skills Training (MCCTEST); spaying ug neutering services sa city veterinarian; legal nga pahimangno ug affidavit drafting nga ihatod sa city legal office; pagprosesso sa birth certificate ug Marriage License nga itanyag sa Local Civil Registrar ug cedulla services sa City Treasurer’s Office.