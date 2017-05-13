HIV screening sa CPDRC gitakda

GIPASALIG sa Department of Health (DOH) 7 nga mobalik sa Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) alang sa pagpahigayon og human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) test ngadto sa mga piniriso. Kini human usab nahuman na sa ahensiya ang pagpahigayon og tuberculosis (TB) screening sa mga piniriso. Sigun ni DOH 7 Director Jaime Bernadas nga kabahin gihapon sa ilang kampanya batok sa pagkatap sa communicable diseases ang gitinguha nga pagpaubos sa mga piniriso sa HIV test. Ang mga tagdumala sa CPDRC nagtinguha nga mapaubos usab sa eksaminasyon ang mga piniriso human nga kapin sa 100 ka mga binilanggo sa silingan niini nga Cebu City Jail ang positibo sa screening. Ang resulta sa eksaminasyon nakapaalarma sa mga opisyal sa Siyudad. Gipaabot ni Bernadas ang schedule alang sa pagpahigayon sa HIV test sa CPDRC, diin ang budget alang niini kuhaon gikan sa pondo sa ilang ahensiya. Sa laing bahin, gipahibalo ni Bernadas nga human sa gipahigayon nila nga TB screening sa CPDRC ug uban pang prisohan, naestablisar na sa maong mga pasilidad ang usa ka TB treatment center. Matod niya, kini na unya ang moatiman sa mga piniriso nga nataptan sa TB. Kadtong mga nakita nga positibo sa TB human sa ilang screening, nagpadayon na usab ang pagtambal.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 14, 2017.

