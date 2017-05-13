Liog sa 18-anyos gilaslas sa kaaway

HAPIT maputol ang liog sa usa ka 18 anyos nga lalake human gilaslas sa wa mailhing tawo sa barangay Lagtang gym, dakbayan sa Talisay. Ang namatay giila sa kapulisan nga si Jayson Delima, ulitawo, adunay kapuyo, taga barangay Tabunok. Si SPO1 Erwin Carbonquillo sa Talisay Police Station nibutyag nga nahitabo ang krimen pasado alas 3 kagahapon sa kaadlawon. Matod ni Carbonquillo nga nakadawat sila'g report labot sa pagpanigbas nga nahitabo sa barangay Lagtang hinungdan nga daling girespondihan sa kapulisan pinangulohan ni SPO2 Yvonne Ilustrisimo. Ilang naabtan si Delima nga patay ug naligo na sa kaugali­ngong dugo tungod sa samad sa liog agi sa mahait nga butang. Way bisan usa ka saksi nga mipatim-aw samtang, nakuha gikan kang Delima ang usa ka armas nga kalibre .38 nga revolver ug fan knife.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 14, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.