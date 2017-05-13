P500 nga umento gipangayo

ANG Associated Labor Union (ALU) nangayo og dugang P500 nga suholan matag buwan kang Presidente Rodrigo Duterte. Kini para sa di momenos 4 milyones ka mga kawani nga rehistrado sa Social Security System (SS) kinsa nagdawatan og minimum nga suholan. Si Michael Democrito Mendoza, chairman sa Nagkaisa Labor Coalition ug national president sa ALU, nibutyag nga niadtong Mayo 1, ilang giduso ang maong hangyo ngadto ni Duterte. “Mao nang gipangayo namo sa Presidente kay 4 milyones (tra­bahante) raman ang minimum wage earner. Bisan nanga­yo pana og P500, i-multiply ni­mo og 4 milyones Nakasabot ang Presidente dili man diay da­ko kaayong kwartaha, doable man diay, pantawid ba,” matod ni Mendoza. Ang grupo ni Mendoza personal nga nakighimamat ug nakighinabi kang Presidente Rodrigo Duterte sa Davao City diin ila usab nga gihisgutan pagtapos na sa contractualization. Gipasabot sa igsuon ni Congressman Raymond Mendoza sa Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) nga posibleng sa mosunod nga tulo ka buwan mapatuman na ni Duterte ug maisyu na ang Executive Order paghunong sa contractualization. “Kon dili niya buhaton, ma­kaingon gyud ko nga pina­kadako siyang Presidente nga bakakon. Puro mana siya pa­salig karon, unya ang iyang pa­salig iya na man nga gi-translate ang katunga (nabuhat na), so, dili gyud na bakakon,” dugang ni Michael.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 14, 2017.

