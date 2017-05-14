2 ASG padayong gipangita
CALAPE, BOHOL - Padayon ang grupo sa Philippine Navy ug kapulisan sa pagsuhid sa duha ka nahabiling gidudahang miyembro sa Abu Sayaff Group (ASG) nga sila si Alyas Abu Asis ug Abu Ubaydan.
Gituohang nagtago sa baga nga kabakhawan didto sa Barangay Kahayag sa isla sa Panggangan, lungsod sa Calape sugod pa niadtong Huwebes.
Sa taho nga nakuha sa kapulisan nga sa miaging Miyerkules sa alas 7:00 sa gabii giingong adunay duha ka lalaki nga midunggo sa Barangay Magtongtong sakay sa usa ka baruto.
Gisusi kini sa kapulisan apan pakyas. LRB
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 15, 2017.
